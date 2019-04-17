

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this morning to discuss an upcoming crime prevention campaign that is planned for the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

The 10-week campaign, dubbed Operation Blue Hog, will begin on April 22 and focus on a range of crime prevention issues, such as theft from autos, shoplifting, panhandling, public intoxication and drug use.

According to a news release, police will be conducting additional patrols in the Chinatown area throughout the campaign and will proactively visit local businesses to “review crime prevention issues.”

They will also be holding workshops and presentations in the neighbourhood to provide information to seniors about protecting themselves from scams, identity theft and Power of Attorney abuse.

Those presentations will be officered conducted in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

“Police are being proactive and directing additional patrols in the Chinatown area,” the news release says. “Similar projects have taken place over the past years in the downtown Chinatown area to ensure that Chinatown remains a very safe neighbourhood for both local visitors and tourists.”

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Dundas Street West and Huron Street area.

Inspector Matthew Moyer and members of the Chinatown Business Improvement Area (BIA) will be on hand to speak with reporters about the campaign.