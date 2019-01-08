

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will launch another crackdown next week on drivers who illegally stop in curb lanes during rush hour and Mayor John Tory says he wants officers to be “relentless” in their efforts.

The blitz will begin next Monday and will coincide with a separate crackdown on distracted drivers by Toronto police.

During the blitz, police will issue $150 tickets to any driver found stopped in a curb lane downtown and will also tow all vehicles that have been left unoccupied in a curb lane.

“It is disappointing in a way that we have to keep doing these blitzes but human beings being what they are behavior tends to slip back into the old ways not long after you finish the previous blitz, so I think it is necessary to continue to have these,” Tory said during a news conference announcing the enforcement campaign on Tuesday morning. “How they (police) do it is up to them as a matter of operations but I hope they are relentless.”

Tory said that the blitz will target all vehicles found illegally stopped in curb lanes during rush hour, including delivery drivers who he says seem to have “slipped back into some of their old ways.”

He said that similar blitzes in the past have proven successful in “heightening awareness about the need to stop inconsiderate behavior” on downtown roads but must be a regular occurrence in order to truly curb behavior.

“The lane-blocking blitzes alone have led to more than 6,000 tickets over the last four years and more than 1,000 tows. While we would like to make those numbers lower and have fewer people that deserve a ticket or tow, the bottom line is that these blitzes make sure that people are tagged and towed if they are not following the law,” he said.

Police have said that they will have a “zero tolerance” policy during next week’s blitz and will not be “giving a friendly honk to drivers idling in curb lanes to move out of the way.”

Tory also made it clear that there will be no exception for Uber drivers, who often have to pull into curb lanes for pickups.

“The law is the law and if it says you can’t pull over in the middle of the block it doesn’t matter whether you are Uber, or whether you are a delivery truck or whether you are someone who has a desperate need to get a cup of coffee,” he said.

Separate crackdown on distracted driving

In an addition to a blitz on vehicles that are illegally parked in curb lanes, Toronto police also plan to begin a one-week crackdown on distracted drivers on Monday.

As part of that effort, some officers will be stationed on buses and streetcars to observe driver behavior from an elevated position.

Police say that there will also be officers out in a variety of marked and unmarked vehicles, including trucks, vans and bicycles.

The crackdown on distracted driving comes after new stiffer penalties for distracted driving went into effect across Ontario on New Year’s Day.

“We are committed to getting the message out to people in our city: distracted driving is a conscious choice, one that must change,” Supt. Scott Baptist said during Tuesday’s news conference. “Please help us prevent needless tragedy on our roads. Put your phone down.”