

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police will be offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about the deadly shooting of a young father in Liberty Village in 2016.

Twenty-six-year-old Kiesingar Gunn sustained a fatal gunshot wound near Mowat Avenue and Liberty Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2016.

Police previously said he was with his wife and some friends at a nightclub in the area when he went to go check on his godbrother, who had been separated from the group after helping a friend who was involved in an altercation.

Gunn was subsequently shot int the head after a single gunshot was fired.

Police previously said they do not believe Gunn, a father of four, was the intended target of the shooting.

Investigators will be holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to offer a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Homicide Det. Leslie Dunkley is expected to provide an update on the investigation and Gunn’s family is also expected to speak.