

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a press conference this morning to provide further details about an eight-month-long investigation into a street gang that is believed to have been involved in the trafficking of fentanyl.

A total of 80 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation so far, including 40 that were taken into custody during a series of raids on Thursday.

Police Chief Mark Saunders has said that the gang targeted in the investigation was “involved in numerous gun crimes” and fentanyl trafficking.

“We’ve dealt a significant blow to operation and hierarchy of this gang,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

Deputy Chief Jim Ramer will be on hand to speak with reporters as well as officials from the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and York Regional Police.

A significant amount of weapons, drugs and other illicit items seized during the investigation will be on display, according to police.