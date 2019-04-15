

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are expected to provide more details Monday as they search for a suspect in connection with an attack last year that left a 44-year-old Mississauga woman in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Bayberry Drive, in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401, at around 8 p.m. on November 7, 2018 after somebody at the home called 911.

First responders arrived to find a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police canvassed the area and executed a search warrant at the home the next day to collect evidence in connection with the attack, including a weapon that they believe was used to inflict the injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

In a new release, police said they plan to provide more details about the attack – including suspect information – at a news conference Monday in an effort to get more help from the public in solving the case.

The news conference at Peel Regional Police headquarters is expected to get underway at 10 a.m.