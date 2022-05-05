Police will be providing an update this morning on their investigation into the discovery of human remains in a construction dumpster in Rosedale earlier this week.

The remains were located in a dumpster placed in the driveway of a vacant home on Dale Avenue near Castle Frank Road late Monday afternoon.

A police source has told CP24 that the remains are believed to belong to a child or possibly an infant.

The cause of death has not yet been determined but police have said that the circumstances appear to be suspicious.

This morning’s police update is scheduled for 11 a.m.

CP24 has learned that police will be releasing the result of an autopsy conducted on the remains, as well as a description of the deceased.

Det. Sgt. Renee Foley from 53 Division and Insp. Hank Idsinga from the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit will be on hand to speak with reporters.

CP24.com will have a LIVE stream.