

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say they have made significant developments in their investigation into the murder of three people, including a pregnant woman, whose bodies were found in a field outside London, Ont. last year.

According to a report from CTV Kitchener, two people have been charged in connection with the murders. Police have not provided any information about those arrests so far.

At around 10 a.m. on Nov. 04, the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were found with a stolen grey pickup truck in a field on a private property in Middlesex Centre.

The three were close friends and were all residents of the Six Nations of the Grand River, a First Nations reserve just outside of Hamilton, about 150 kilometres from where the bodies were found.

Miller was seven-months pregnant at the time of her murder, police have said.

In a tearful news conference a few days after the bodies were discovered, family members urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police have not said how the victims died.

On Nov. 23, a 36-year-old Six Nations woman was arrested in connection with the case.

Kirsten Bomberry is facing three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

OPP Detective Superintendent Ken Leppert and Superintendent Catherine Yeandle-Slater are expected to provide an update at 2 p.m., along with Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour of the Six Nations Police Service.