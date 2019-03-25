

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police will be providing an update this afternoon on the kidnapping of a 22-year-old man from an underground parking garage in Markham over the weekend.

Police previously confirmed that Wanzhen Lu was with a friend in the parking garage of a condo near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road at around 6 p.m. Saturday when he was abducted.

According to police, three suspects got out of a van parked in the garage and approached Lu, a Chinese national who attends school in Toronto.

One of the suspects, police say, shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times.

The victim was then loaded into the van and the suspects drove away.

Lu’s friend was not injured in the attack, investigators confirmed.

Police have not had any communication with the kidnappers and the motive for the abduction is not known, Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 on Sunday.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a black Dodge Caravan that was missing a front plate and had a stolen plate on the back. The licence plate number on the vehicle was CEAR 350.

Today’s news conference will be held at 3 p.m.