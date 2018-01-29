

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are expected to provide an update this morning on the investigation into accused killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, was charged earlier this month with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

Toronto police launched Project Prism in August to investigate the disappearances of Esen, who was last seen in mid-April, and Kinsman, who went missing at the end of June.

Both men frequented the Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood and used similar dating apps, police previously said.

On Jan. 18, police announced that while no bodies had been found, they had evidence to suggest that the two men, along with other identified victims, had been murdered.

McArthur was taken into custody following the discovery.

Police have not said if any of the three missing men identified in a 2012 investigation, dubbed ‘Project Houston,’ are connected to the McArthur case but Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters earlier this month that police are investigating any possible links.

Over the past few weeks, police pored over a number of properties connected to McArthur, including multiple residences in Toronto and one in the community of Madoc, north of Belleville.

Cadaver dogs were seen on one of the properties located in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood last week.

Police have not said what, if any, evidence was retrieved during those searches.

Idsinga is expected to provide an update on the case at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.