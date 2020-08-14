Durham Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on the investigation into an attack on a missing woman found critically injured near a creek in Whitby last month.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on July 29, officers discovered a female near a creek southeast of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street.

The woman, police said, had suffered multiple serious injuries "consistent with an assault” and she was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre via air ambulance.

Police said the 50-year-old victim, who sustained critical injuries, had been reported missing the night before after going for a walk in the area.

She was located after officers spent several hours searching the neighbourhood overnight.

Police previously said they had not ruled out the possibility that the woman was randomly attacked by a stranger.

A video of a person of interest in the case was released earlier this month.

In the video, an unknown man appears to be following the woman, keeping pace and walking about 45 metres behind her between 8:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the night she disappeared.

Investigators have said the homicide unit is involved in the investigation due to the "unusual" circumstances surrounding the case.

Durham Regional Police Chief Paul Martin and lead investigator Det. Gill Lock will be on hand at today's news conference, which will be held in Whitby at 9:45 a.m.