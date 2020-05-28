Toronto police will be providing an update this afternoon on the murder of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper gunned down in a daylight shooting in the Entertainment District on Tuesday evening.

Dimarjio Jenkins, who is also known by friends and fans as ‘Houdini,’ was shot to death in broad daylight near King and Peter streets at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two other victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman, also sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting but are expected to recover.

Police say they believe the woman injured in the incident was a bystander.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said preliminary evidence suggests that the suspects involved in the shooting were waiting in a vehicle for 40 minutes prior to the gunfire and that the 21-year-old deceased was likely “targeted.”

According to police, a gunman got out of the passenger’s side of the suspect vehicle and started firing at Jenkins and other members of his group as they were attempting to get into his car.

A police source told CP24 that the 15-year-old victim returned fire before the suspects fled the scene.

No suspect descriptions have been released but police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police say they will be releasing surveillance video and images during their update this afternoon.

Police Chief Mark Saunders and Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh will be on hand at the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.