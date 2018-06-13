

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police plan to announce a $50,000 reward for information about the murders of two men who were shot to death at an after-hours club near Kensington Market in 2016.

Justin Andrew Bokma, 42, and LeFranc Matthews, 41, were gunned down in the early morning hours of July 1, 2016 inside a second-floor after-hours club near College Street and Augusta Avenue.

Police previously said that about 30 people were inside the establishment at the time and video surveillance footage appeared to show Matthews and Bokma, who worked at the club, attempting to break up a fight when they were shot.

Bokma, who friends say was a former professional skateboarder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthews, a father of two who studied chemical engineering at the University of Toronto, died a short time later in hospital.

Two others, a 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the incident and made their own way to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the case and homicide Det. Steve Henkel is expected to speak about the investigation at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. today.