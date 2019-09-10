

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference today to provide an update on the investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Liberty Village three years ago.

Kiesingar Gunn, then 26, was leaving a nightclub near Mowat Avenue and Liberty Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2016 when he was struck by a stray bullet.

He was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to his head but was pronounced dead later that day.

Police have previously said that the married father of four was not the intended target of the shooting and likely didn’t know his assailant.

In fact, they have said that Gunn had actually left the nightclub with his wife and friends immediately prior to the shooting but had turned back to check on his godbrother, who had previously left the group to help a friend who was involved in an altercation.

Today’s press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street

According to a press release, police will be providing more information about the investigation as well as an update on the $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in his murder.

That reward, which was posted last year, is scheduled to expire tomorrow.