

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide update on the fatal daylight shooting of a man in North York’s Humber Summit neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was driving on Islington Avenue north of Finch Avenue at around 11 a.m. when he was reportedly shot.

Police say that the victim crashed his vehicle following the incident. Emergency crews that responded to the scene then found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound behind the wheel. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A number of shell casings were reportedly found at the intersection where the shooting is believed to have taken place, though no further details have been released.

Officials previously said that the victim is a man in his 20s.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

Wednesday’s homicide is the 59th to take place in Toronto so far this year. There were a total of 61 homicides in all of 2017.