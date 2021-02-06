Toronto police are set to provide an update on a homicide investigation where a 20-year-old man was fatally shot to death outside an apartment parking garage in North York last week.

On Jan. 31., police were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers said a man pulled up to a parkade at 40 Falstaff Avenue when a suspect approached from the passenger side of the vehicle and fired numerous shots at him.

The victim’s vehicle then rolled into the doors of the parking garage.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle last seen heading east on Falstaff Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the man inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The homicide unit took over the investigation.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Hashim Omar Hashi.

Four hours after the shooting, police said the vehicle believed to have been used by the suspect was found burning in Earl Bales Park, about 10 kilometres away from the scene.

On Saturday, Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner and homicide Det. Sergeant Ted Lioumanis are scheduled to provide an update on the homicide at 10 a.m. at the crime scene.

Family members of Hashi are also expected to speak to the media.

CP24 will carry the news conference live.