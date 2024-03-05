Toronto police are expected to provide an update Tuesday on human remains found at a downtown beach last year.

A homicide investigation began on the morning of Oct. 9 after the remains were discovered at Cherry Beach in the city’s Port Lands area.

Toronto police told CP24 at the time that a body was removed from the scene later that afternoon.

The name of the deceased was never released by police nor was the cause of death.

Acting Supt. Kathlin Seremetkovski and Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell, from the homicide and missing person unit, will provide the update at 10:30 a.m.

CP24.com will stream the update live online and on the CP24 app.