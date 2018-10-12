

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on their investigation into the fatal daylight shooting of an 18-year-old man in Scarborough earlier this week.

Elliott Reid-Doyle was gunned down near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but died a short time later.

Police have released few details about the homicide at this point, only saying that witnesses reported seeing a suspect fleeing southbound on Birchmount Road.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street. Det. Leslie Dunkley will be speaking with reporters.