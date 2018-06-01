

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on their investigation into the murder of the 37-year-old CEO of a Toronto tech company.

Matthew Staikos was fatally shot while walking near Yorkville Avenue and Bay Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators have previously said that a male suspect fled the area in a silver or grey four-door Mercedes following the shooting and was last seen travelling southbound on Bay Street.

Staikos, who was the CEO of the tech company Vleepo, was pronounced dead on scene.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

Det. Omar Khan will be speaking with reporters.