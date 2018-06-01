Police to provide update on investigation into murder of tech company CEO
Matthew Staikos, 37, victim of a fatal shooting on May 28, 2018. (Police handout)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 12:55PM EDT
Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on their investigation into the murder of the 37-year-old CEO of a Toronto tech company.
Matthew Staikos was fatally shot while walking near Yorkville Avenue and Bay Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators have previously said that a male suspect fled the area in a silver or grey four-door Mercedes following the shooting and was last seen travelling southbound on Bay Street.
Staikos, who was the CEO of the tech company Vleepo, was pronounced dead on scene.
Today’s news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at police headquarters on College Street.
Det. Omar Khan will be speaking with reporters.