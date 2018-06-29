

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on the investigation into a daylight shooting at a Scarborough playground that sent shockwaves through the city earlier this month.

Two young sisters, ages five and nine, were shot at the playground on Alton Towers Circle, in the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue, at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 14.

The five-year-old girl was rushed to hospital in critical condition but her injuries were later determined to be non-life threatening. The nine-year-old girl also sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, police arrested 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya and charged him with seven offences, including two counts of attempted murder.

Two other suspects, 23-year-old Tarrick Rhoden and 23-year-old T’Quan Robertson, remain outstanding.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street. Det. Sgt. Jim Gotell will be speaking with reporters.