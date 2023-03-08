Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into threats that have been made against six secondary schools in Mississauga and Brampton.

Police have said that they are conducting an “active investigation” into social media threats warning of a plan to attend the schools on Friday “intending to ‘shoot them up.’”

The schools that have received the threat are Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Chinguacousy Secondary School, and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

“We understand that the threats made are concerning to students, school staff, administrators, parents and the community at large. Our Youth and Cyber Support Service investigators are working on identifying those responsible,” Jean-Paul St. Jules, Inspector of 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, said in a press release on Tuesday night. “The safety and well-being of our schools is extremely important to us. We have coordinated with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board and the Peel Public School Board to ensure that safety plans are in place.”

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Peel Regional Police Headquarters in Mississauga.