Police to provide update on murder of man found with gunshot wounds following collision
Christopher Reid is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 12:05PM EDT
Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the murder of a 38-year-old man who was found with gunshot wounds at the site of a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke earlier this week.
Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road area on Monday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly left the roadway, struck a fence, and ended up on the lawn of a home in the area.
When paramedics arrived on scene they found the driver of the vehicle, Christopher Reid, suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs and later died in hospital.
Police have not said where the shooting actually took place.
Today’s news conference has been scheduled for 1 p.m. at police headquarters on College Street.
Det. Leslie Dunkley will be speaking with reporters.