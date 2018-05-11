

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the murder of a 38-year-old man who was found with gunshot wounds at the site of a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke earlier this week.

Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road area on Monday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly left the roadway, struck a fence, and ended up on the lawn of a home in the area.

When paramedics arrived on scene they found the driver of the vehicle, Christopher Reid, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs and later died in hospital.

Police have not said where the shooting actually took place.

Today’s news conference has been scheduled for 1 p.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

Det. Leslie Dunkley will be speaking with reporters.