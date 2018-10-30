

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are set to provide an update on the murder of a 44-year-old security guard who was fatally shot at a plaza in the York University Heights area earlier this month.

Dwayne McMillan was working security at a store on Keele Street, south of Steeles Avenue West, on Oct. 2 at around 9:30 p.m. when he was shot and killed.

Police have said the store was an illegal marijuana business and have described the incident as a robbery gone wrong. McMillan himself was not involved in the sale of marijuana, police said.

Police allege that the suspects tried to burn evidence of their crimes afterward.

Two teens have been arrested in the case so far, but police have said that there are more suspects outstanding.

Investigators have previously called on the remaining suspects to turn themselves in and have said that they are prepared to release surveillance video if the suspects don’t surrender.

Jahnoye Carpenter, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and arson. A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing the same charges.

Detective Paul Worden is expected to provide an update on the case at 11 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters.