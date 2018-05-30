

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The family of a man who police say disappeared with “no apparent explanation” are expected to address reporters this afternoon with the search for their loved one now in its fifth day.

Dominic Kardasiewicz, 33, was last seen in the Bloor Street West and Lansdwone Avenue area at around 11:30 p.m. on May 25.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said that they have grown “particularly concerned” for Kardasiewicz’s safety as “his disappearance is completely uncharacteristic and with no apparent explanation.”

Police have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference at 14 Division headquarters on Dovercourt Road, where investigators are expected to make an appeal for information in the case. Members of Kardasiewicz’s family will also be on hand.

Kardasiewicz is described as six-foot-two and unshaven with a medium build, blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a bright-red zip-up Adidas hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, a light-blue/grey vintage T-shirt, grey knee-length shorts and cream-colour canvas Adidas running shoes. He also has a tattoo of a revolver on the back of his left calf.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).