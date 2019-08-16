

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police will be providing an update this morning on an investigation into the sexual assault of three young girls in the Kitchener-Waterloo area over a six-year period.

The incidents occurred between October 2013 and July 2019 and involve children ages six and under.

Police say in each of the three incidents, the suspect sexually assaulted the young girls in the stairwell of apartment buildings in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

The suspect has been connected to all three of the assaults through DNA analysis, police say.

Officers investigating the most recent assault, which occurred on July 6 at an apartment building on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener, reviewed nearby video surveillance footage and were able to identify a suspect seen in area at around the time of the incident.

Images of the suspect, who was spotted getting into a grey 2016 to 2018 four-door Honda Civic, were released to the public last month.

Police have not yet been able to identify the man in the security video.

Investigators believe there could be other victims who have not yet reported the incidents to authorities and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police will be providing an update on the case at a news conference at police headquarters at 11:30 a.m.