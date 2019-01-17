

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police will be providing an update this morning on a violent New Year’s Day assault in the downtown core that left one man critically injured.

A 36-year-old man was walking along Queen Street West near Bathurst Street at around 12:30 a.m. on January 1 when police say he was involved in an altercation with two suspects.

Surveillance video that captured part of the altercation shows the 36-year-old lifting a garbage bag, running out of the frame, and swinging the garbage bag behind his back. When he is seen on camera next, he is running from two people. A fight between the man and the suspects spills out onto the road and the victim ultimately falls to the ground, slamming his head on the concrete. While on the ground, he is punched in the head.

The victim was initially listed in serious condition but police later confirmed that his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The suspects have not yet been apprehended but earlier this month police released images of the pair taken from surveillance footage.

The suspects, according to police, are believed to have fled scene southbound on Bathurst Street in a newer model blue Dodge Charger.