

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news this afternoon to provide an update on their investigation into Monday’s deadly van attack on Yonge Street.

The news conference will be held at police headquarters on College Street at 3 p.m.

The leader of Toronto’s homicide squad, Insp. Bryan Bott, will be speaking with reporters as will Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer.

The last time police updated the media on the investigation into the van attack was Tuesday afternoon.

At the time, Huyer told reporters that it would take “a couple of days” before the 10 people killed in the attack would be publicly identified. It is not clear whether police will name the victims during today’s news conference.