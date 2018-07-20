

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Just weeks after announcing the discovery of more human remains at a property linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur, Toronto police say they will be providing an update on the case this morning.

Investigators recently spent multiple weeks doing excavation work at a ravine behind a home on Mallory Crescent where McArthur reportedly stored tools for his landscaping business.

Last winter, the dismembered bodies of at least seven men were found in large planters at the same Leaside house and during the latest probe of the property this summer, police said additional human remains were discovered almost every day of the search.

Police have not yet indicated who those remains belong to but Det.- Sgt. Hank Idsinga previously said that a post-mortem examination was scheduled for July 9.

Earlier this year, investigators confirmed that the remains of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam were found on the property. McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

An eighth first-degree murder charge has been laid against McArthur in connection with the death of Majeed Kayhan, but police said Kayhan’s remains have not yet been located.

All eight men were believed to be killed between 2010 and 2017 and many had established ties to the city’s LGBTQ community.

Investigators have searched approximately 100 properties linked to McArthur and police said a search of McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment yielded about 1,800 pieces of evidence.

Mallory Crescent is the only property where human remains were found, police have said.

Idsinga, who is the lead detective on the case, will be providing an update on the investigation at Toronto police headquarters at 10 a.m.

Asked about the news conference on Friday morning, Police Chief Mark Saunders refused to provide any details.

“I’m looking forward to what he (Idsinga) has to say. I don’t want to step in front of what he wants to say,” Saunders told CP24.