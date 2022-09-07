Toronto police will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation of a Scarborough drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured after they attended midnight prayers back in April.

At around 1 a.m. on April 16, a group of individuals who were celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan were gathered in a parking lot following midnight prayers, in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

A vehicle then drove by and an occupant or occupants opened fire towards the group, police said.

Four men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth victim, who also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, made his own way to hospital.

The hate crime unit was initially involved in the investigation but a week after the incident police said they were “confident” that the men were not targeted because of their Muslim faith.

Investigators also said there was no evidence to suggest the victims did anything to incite the incident or were involved in gang activity.

Police said they believed there were multiple individuals in the car that opened fire on the men.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark blue, four-door sedan with dark wheel rims that are either custom or winter steel rims.

The vehicle was last seen headed northbound along Markham Road shortly after the shooting.

Superintendent Steven Watts is expected to provide an update on the investigation from Toronto police headquarters at 1 a.m.

