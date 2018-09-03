

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are expected to provide an update on the city’s latest homicide on Monday afternoon.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at a popular downtown park close to the city’s waterfront in broad daylight on Sunday.

Park-goers franticly ran from a set of baseball diamonds in Coronation Park, near Lake Shore and Fort York boulevards, as they heard gunfire erupt just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

On Sunday, investigators said they are searching for four suspects who were seen fleeing the area after the fatal shooting. Police said one of them was seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with a black stripe on the chest.

Homicide investigators said they will be providing an update on this case at 2 p.m.

This is the city’s 73rd homicide of this year.