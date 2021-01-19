

CP24.com





Homicide detectives are set to update an investigation into the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in Toronto’s Lawrence Manor neighbourhood last year.

On the night of Oct. 7, 2020, Shane Shannon Stanford was found behind the wheel of a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound in the area of Khedive and Regina avenues, near Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he lived near where he was located that night.

Stanford was a well-liked personal trainer at the Central YMCA in downtown Toronto.

Organizers of a GoFundMe set up to raise funds for his family said he worked there for a decade.

Investigators had earlier announced two arrests in the case.

Det. Michael McGinn will speak to reporters about the case at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.