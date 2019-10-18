

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police in Halton Region will update the investigation into the murder of 91-year-old Edmund Ferrari in August, who was found dead on a sidewalk outside of his Oakville retirement home.

Halton Regional Police say that at 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 24, they were called to Church and Allan streets, north of Lakeshore Road East.

They found Ferrari on the sidewalk, suffering from trauma to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators previously said that a four-door Volkswagen Golf was seen leaving the area shortly before Ferrari was found.

They also described the driver of the vehicle as a black man between 30 to 40 years of age, with an average build and shoulder-length black hair.

HRPS Chief Stephen Tanner and Supt. Kevin Maher will speak about the investigation at the HRPS headquarters in Oakville at 10 a.m. on Friday.