

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police is expected to provide an update on the city’s 10th homicide on Tuesday afternoon.

The update comes two days after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot outside in broad daylight in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Kendleton Drive.

The male victim, identified by police as Toronto-resident Nicklus McKain, was taken to a trauma centre without vital signs after being located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. The extent of his injuries is not known.

In a news release issued by police on Tuesday ahead of the update, investigators said they are appealing to anyone with dash-cam video who may have been travelling northbound or southbound on Kipling Avenue between John Garland and Rexdale boulevards between the hours of 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The update is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).