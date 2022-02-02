Police treating woman’s death in Mississauga as suspicious
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, February 2, 2022 4:25PM EST
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Mississauga parking lot Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to a commercial building in the area of Mavis Road and Dundas Street East at 11:42 a.m. and found a deceased female outside.
The nature of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known, but police said they are treating the death as ‘suspicious.’
A coroner has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
No other information about the incident has been released.