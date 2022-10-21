York Regional Police say they have had no luck so far trying to reach the family of a young woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Richmond Hill last month.

The 26-year-old woman was struck by a car while crossing the road at Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The driver of the dark-coloured Honda Civic that struck her fled the scene, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nouf Mohammed Almatrudi of Richmond Hill, but police say they have not been able to find her next-of-kin so far.

“Investigators have exhausted all leads in locating Ms. Almatrudi’s family and are asking anyone with information about her to please contact police,” YRP said in a news release Friday.

Police also continue to look for the suspect driver, as well as a possible witness.

“Prior to the collision, the suspect driving the Civic was stopped at the traffic lights on Major Mackenzie Drive at Yonge Street in the eastbound lanes, facing east,” investigators said. “Police are still looking to speak with the driver of a green-wrapped, company crossover-type vehicle which was stopped at the traffic lights beside the suspect.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2009 to 2011, four-door Honda Civic. It was dark-coloured -- possibly grey -- and had a loud muffler and damage to the front passenger-side corner and windshield.

Police also released a video clip showing the suspect and witness vehicles side-by-side.

Police are urging anyone with information about Nouf Mohammed Almatrudi’s family or either of the vehicles and their drivers to contact investigators. They are also urging the driver of the Civic to turn themselves in to police.