

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are trying to locate a man who may have gotten lost in Newmarket with his young grandchildren.

According to police, 70-year-old Leo Easton was last seen in Newmarket with his two grandsons – aged two and four – at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He was driving a blue Pontiac Montana van with the license plate BVBP364.

No foul play or ill-intent is suspected, however police say that Easton is not familiar with the area and they are concerned that he may be lost.

Easton is described as a white male, standing five-foot-10 and weighing about 160 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and was wearing a blue checkered shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who spots him is being asked to contact police.