

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk are asking for help identifying a kayaker found dead on Lake Erie.

They say the man was found in the water Saturday evening about half a kilometre from Turkey Point Marina and was later pronounced dead.

He is described as being about 50-year-old and was using a yellow and black Folbot kayak.

Turkey Point Marina is located on Lake Erie about 110-kilometres south-west of Niagara Falls.