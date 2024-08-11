Police trying to ID kayaker found dead on Lake Erie on Saturday evening
Published Sunday, August 11, 2024 5:22PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk are asking for help identifying a kayaker found dead on Lake Erie.
They say the man was found in the water Saturday evening about half a kilometre from Turkey Point Marina and was later pronounced dead.
He is described as being about 50-year-old and was using a yellow and black Folbot kayak.
Turkey Point Marina is located on Lake Erie about 110-kilometres south-west of Niagara Falls.