

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a man who was struck and killed by two vehicles in Port Union early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the area of Highway 2A and Lawson Road, just east of Kingston Road.

Police say it appears the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 20s, was crossing mid-block when he was struck by a Dodge Caravan as well as a Nissan vehicle, which were both heading westbound on Highway 2A.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived and both vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Investigators have not yet identified the deceased.

"We are currently investigating to determine what this person’s name is so we can notify family. It may take some time, depending on if this person was known to police, if this person has been reported missing," Const. Clint Stibbe said at the scene Thursday.

Stibbe urged any witnesses to contact investigators.

"We are obviously appealing to any witnesses, anyone that may have been in the area at the time of the incident or even slightly before," he said.

"Anybody that may have had dash camera footage, we are asking that they come forward as well because they may actually give us a bit more insight as to where that person was on the roadway and what they were doing."

Highway 2A was closed in both directions for the police investigation but has since reopened.