Toronto police have released a photo of a person they are trying to identify in connection with an alleged sexual assault from February.

According to police, a man sent an unknown vehicle and driver to pick up an 18-year-old woman from her home in the Williams Parkway and James Potter Road area in Brampton on Feb. 15.

She was picked up and driven to an undisclosed location in Toronto, where she was sexually assaulted by a man, police said.

According to investigators, the man told the woman that “he sexually desires 13-year-old girls.”

“We've been working on this case for a number of months,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 Monday. “We have a picture that we're releasing, a person we believe to be responsible, and we're asking for the public's help to try and identify him.”

The man is described as being in his 30s, standing around five-foot-six with short black hair, brown eyes and an accent.

Hopkinson said it’s not clear whether the woman was transported by a ride share vehicle or a taxi, or a vehicle posing as one of the two.

“It's not her that called. Another man had called to pick this young lady up. She was picked up in Brampton and brought somewhere into the city of Toronto, where she was sexually assaulted and we're now investigating,” he said.

While the exact location of the alleged assault is not known, Hopkinson said it may have occurred in the vehicle.

Police would not say whether the man who called the vehicle knew the woman.

Police said they are concerned that there may be more victims and are asking anyone with further information to come forward.

“If it has happened to somebody else, we would love those people to come and tell us their experience — not just for the investigative portion — but so they can also get some help,” Hopkinson said. “We have resources that we can offer people to help deal with these kinds of incidents.”