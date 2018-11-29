

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police in Toronto have released an artist’s rendering of a man whose remains were found at Dundas subway station nearly eighteen years ago.

The discovery was made on Dec. 12, 2000.

Investigators have not provided details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death; however, they say efforts to identify him have been unsuccessful.

“Recently the Ontario Pathologist’s office, with the associate of the OPP, undertook to have another artist’s rendition done of this man,” police wrote in a news release, “in the hopes that it will help someone recognize this individual and bring some resolution to both his family and the investigation.”

The man has been described as 30 to 50 years old, five-foot-six, 152 pounds with grey eyes, a short reddish moustache and receding brown hair.

He has a number of distinct tattoos covering both his arms, including a heart, a heart with two arrows, a cross, a cross with dots, and a square.

At the time, police say he was wearing a sports jacket with the words “Tony Pass Oct 4/88” printed on the collar and “Habberlins” on the tag, a red long-sleeved shirt and a white golf shirt with the logo “Owen Sound Golf Classic 99” printed on the front.

He had brown or tan coloured pants, white sweat socks, blue boxers, and black dress shoes on.

A Playdium card was among the personal items found with him.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the drawing to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.