

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are renewing an effort to identify a man who was pulled from the waters of Lake Ontario more than 30 years ago.

The case dates back to Sunday, January 17, 1988, when human remains were recovered from the lake.

“Recently the Ontario Pathologist’s office, with the assistance of the OPP, undertook to create an artist’s rendition of this man in the hopes that it will help someone recognize this individual and bring some resolution to both his family and the investigation,” the Missing Person Unit said in a news release Monday.

An artist’s sketch has been released, showing what forensic experts believe the man looked like at the time of his death.

Police said the remains are that of a white man of around 20 to 25 years of age. He would have stood around five-foot-five and weighed about 185 pounds or less. He had brown eyes, thick black hair and dark eyebrows. At the time he was found, he had one day’s growth of facial hair.

He had a round scar on his left knee, and a pierced left ear with a round ball stud earring in it.

He was wearing a waist-length blue/gray or possibly beige “Westport” zippered jacket with a vinyl hood, a blue/gray/green plaid, long-sleeve shirt, a white t-shirt with a black collar and black sleeves with the word “Rush” on the front in green. He was also wearing blue jeans with a 30-inch waist size and shortened pant legs, a pair of black combat-style ankle boots and a Bulova “Set-O-Matic” watch with a black nylon band.

His personal effects included a black lighter and a combination knife/bottle opener.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police.