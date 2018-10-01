

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in North York on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was walking on Beecroft Road when she was approached by a man who brandished a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to get away from the man and the suspect, police allege, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The man has been described as about six-feet tall, and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He was clean shaven at the time of the alleged assault and was wearing a black ‘Tilley’-style hat and carrying a white shopping bag.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.