

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they are trying to identify several persons of interest after riders on motorcycles allegedly swarmed police during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on June 28 at around 2:20 a.m., Peel police said.

According to police, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Highway 407 and Airport Road when several unknown individuals driving motorcycles swarmed the officers to prevent them from carrying out their duties.

Police did not say why they stopped the vehicle or how that vehicle was connected to the motorcyclists.

Police released photos of several people on Thursday in connection with an obstruction investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.