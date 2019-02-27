

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect in connection with an alleged assault.

The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2018 at around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.

Police said two men were standing outside of a bar when they were approached by another man who assaulted them.

The two men sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s. He stands between five-foot-eight and five-foot-10 with blonde hair.

He was wearing a white shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact police.