Police trying to ID suspect in Entertainment District assault
A suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 30, 2018 assault in the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue, is pictured in this image distributed by Toronto police. (Handout)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 4:08PM EST
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect in connection with an alleged assault.
The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2018 at around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.
Police said two men were standing outside of a bar when they were approached by another man who assaulted them.
The two men sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s. He stands between five-foot-eight and five-foot-10 with blonde hair.
He was wearing a white shirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact police.