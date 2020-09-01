

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with two alleged sexual assaults that occurred earlier this year.

According to police, both incidents happened in the area of Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 31.A woman in her 20s was in the area when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her, police said.

According to police, the second incident happened on Feb. 1. Investigators said the same woman was in the area when she was again sexually assaulted by the same man.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of a suspect.

He is described as a white male between 50 and 60 years old. He stands five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a medium build and black and gray wavy hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto Police.