

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public for help identifying a woman found dead in East York last month.

The woman was found in the early morning hours of June 7 in the area of Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road.

Police say the woman did not have any identification on her at the time she was found and investigators have been unable to identify her.

An artist rendering of the deceased has now been released in an attempt to track down someone who may recognize the woman.

Investigators have also released images of the clothing she was wearing when she was discovered.

She is believed to be between the ages of 33 and 50 and is 88 pounds with a slim build. Police say the woman is between four-foot-eight and five-foot-two and has straight brown hair and prescription eyeglasses.

The woman has no scars, marks, or tattoos that could help investigators identify her, police say.

She was wearing a green winter coat, a grey knitted toque, a blue T-shirt with heart-shaped patterns, a blue hoodie, blue track pants, and brown knee-high ‘Blondo’ leather boots.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.