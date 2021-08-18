

CP24.com





Toronto police have released a surveillance image in an effort to identify a driver who slammed into a senior citizen at a bus stop Tuesday and then fled the scene.

A 74-year-old man was waiting at a bus stop at the southeast corner of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West yesterday when a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta mounted the curb and slammed into the bus shelter, striking him down.

According to police, the driver had been southbound on Martin Grove Road and had just turned east onto Eglinton Avenue West.

The driver fled the scene after striking the bus shelter and the vehicle was abandoned a short distance away, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday police released a description of the suspect driver along with an image.

The driver is described as having dreadlocks with blond tips and was last seen leaving the Warrender Avenue area in a black Hyundai Santa Fe ride-sharing vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information about his identity or additional security camera footage to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.