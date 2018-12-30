

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they are looking for help to identify a suspect after a 34-year-old man was robbed and sexually assaulted in a Mississauga park.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Kariya Park, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Kariya Drive.

Police said a man was walking in the area when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect then robbed the man of his personal belongings before forcing him to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted him, police said.

The suspect then fled.

In a news release Sunday, police said the suspect is described as a man standing approximately five-foot-seven. He was wearing a balaclava-style ski mask and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.