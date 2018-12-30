Police trying to identify suspect after man sexually assaulted, robbed in Mississauga
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:02PM EST
Peel Regional Police say they are looking for help to identify a suspect after a 34-year-old man was robbed and sexually assaulted in a Mississauga park.
The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Kariya Park, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Kariya Drive.
Police said a man was walking in the area when he was approached by the suspect.
The suspect then robbed the man of his personal belongings before forcing him to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted him, police said.
The suspect then fled.
In a news release Sunday, police said the suspect is described as a man standing approximately five-foot-seven. He was wearing a balaclava-style ski mask and a dark jacket.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.