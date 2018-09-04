

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are searching for a suspect after an alleged sex assault on an underage girl in her Brampton home.

The girl, who is under 16 years of age, was in her home near Massey Street and Mallard Crescent in the early morning hours of Sept. 2 when the incident occurred.

According to police, the suspect broke into the home, confronted the girl and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

“Everything we have at this point tells us that this suspect was unknown to the victim,” Const. Danny Marttini told CP24.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male of around 30 years of age, standing at an average height with a medium build. He is described as being bald with a light complexion, a moustache and a goatee and he was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater and jeans.

Investigators have also released surveillance video of the suspect in the hopes of identifying him.

“This individual was last seen, using this video footage, going southbound on Massey Street,” Marttini said. “So perhaps there are other individuals who have video also from their residences that may not have realized there was this incident that took place or they actually know the individual.”

She urged anyone with information to contact Peel police.