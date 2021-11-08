Toronto police are trying to locate a woman who they say was assaulted by a man in Mimico over the weekend.

According to officers, a woman was in the area of Lake Boulevard West and Mimico Avenue on Nov. 7 when she was approached by a man.

Police say a verbal dispute ensued and the man assaulted the woman.

Investigators allege that the man pulled the woman by the hair, grabbed her by her throat, and spat at her.

He fled the scene following the incident.

Police have not identified the woman who was allegedly attacked but say they are concerned for her safety.

She has been described by investigators as white, five-feet tall, and has a petite build and brown hair.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time is urged to contact police with any information,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday.

“Investigators would also encourage the woman to contact police to let them know she is safe and well.”