Police have upgraded charges against a man accused of randomly striking and killing a 50-year-old man in downtown Toronto in February.

The incident happened on Feb. 27, at approximately 1:30 a.m., in the area of Elizabeth Street and Dundas Street West, near city hall.

According to police, a man approached a group of people who were outside on a sidewalk and engaged in an altercation. The man, unprovoked, struck the victim in the head, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Responding officers searched the area at the time of the incident and located a suspect. He was identified as Gregory Lawrie, 50, of Toronto.

At the time, Taylor Harker, 25, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon, two counts of obstruction of a peace officer, one count of failture to comply, one count of possession of a prohibited device and one count of breach of probation.

The accused is next scheduled to appear in court on June 6 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time, and witnessed this event, is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.